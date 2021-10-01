Monique Amin recalls alleged rape case in ‘BBB’: ‘I was too scared’ | celebrities



Monique Amin – Internet Playback

Published 10/01/2021 08:23 | Updated 10/01/2021 08:33

Rio – Amidst the accusations against Nego do Borel in “A Fazenda”, discussions about sexual violence in realties resurfaced. Former BBC Monique Amin commented on the alleged rape she experienced during “BBB 12” while participating in the “Salve” show on Twitch.

“I had to make contracts asking people not to talk about it. I came out as the wrong one, people said I took money from Globo. A funk came out at the time, and it became my funk for people. People made fun of it, they made fun of it. of my face. I ended up staying quiet and I preferred people to forget. I was scared and I preferred to remain silent,” said Monique Amin.

The ex-BBB cried as she commented on the impact of what happened on her family. “This subject was very obscure. It was not a discussed topic. Today we talked about it and my mother is impressed that today is open. In my time it was very difficult, I didn’t know how to position myself. I was afraid of what they would think because I drank . What are they going to do if I accuse him? My mother almost went there to take me out of the program. She didn’t know what I was going through, if I was being induced,” he recalled.

The investigative inquiry against Daniel Echaniz was filed in March 2012, months after the incident. “The accused was eliminated (from ‘BBB’), but no one could talk about it in there. There was a question about what happened to him, only I knew. Things were not clear to everyone. I was very scared. I thought I could be the wrong one for drinking. I wanted to exonerate and I didn’t go ahead with it at the time. It was very complicated,” he concluded.