Monster Hunter Rise arrives for PC on January 12, 2022

PC version will have demo on Steam now in October

THE Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2021 started today and during Capcom’s panel, the developer announced a official release date for the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, which will be on the day January 12th of next year. The title, which was exclusive to Nintendo Switch until then, will arrive with all DLCs for Steam.

At Capcom’s presentation, the creatures that will be present in the DLC Sunbreak, the next to come to the game, in addition to technical improvements. Better textures, higher resolutions (up to 4K), unlocked frame rate, keyboard and mouse optimizations, support for ultra-wide screens and voice chat are the new features of the PC version, which are to be expected, to be honest.

An Monster Hunter Rise demo will be available on Steam from October 13th. The demo will feature all kinds of weapons, training and tutorials for new mechanics for newcomers and even veterans of the series, as MH Rise brings a gameplay focused on verticality, different from previous titles.

Sunbreak expansion will arrive for Switch and PC at the same time and it should have a level of content and importance as Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne DLC was. New hub, locations, monsters, , story, gameplay elements are some of the new features. The expansion does not have an official date yet, but it is expected to arrive in the next Brazilian winter.



– Continues after advertising –

And more crossovers are coming. Arthur of Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection, Capcom’s classic title that was recently remastered, will be hunting monsters in MH Rise. The character arrives on the day October 28th for Switch with its own mission and soundtrack. Another participation, and this one I’m looking forward to, is from Sonic the Hedgehog celebrating 30 years of Sega’s Blue Hedgehog. More information on the subject will be released in the future.

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise was confirmed by Capcom along with the release for Switch and little has been said so far, leaving fans/PC gamers stuck in endless play in Monster Hunter World, and then eased by the arrival of JRPG in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. MH Rise for PC will be racing with big games coming early next year, among them perhaps the most anticipated of all, Elden Ring, which arrives eight days later.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Channel Tech