More Expensive Gasoline: 4 Reasons for Soaring Fuel Prices

by

  • Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota
  • From BBC Brazil in São Paulo

Gasoline price rose more than 30% in 2021

The average price of gasoline in the country remains firm above R$ 6 — and exceeds R$ 7 in some locations.

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) point to the eighth consecutive high in the week to September 25, amid new records in the price of a barrel of oil and fears of an energy crisis in Europe.

Understand, below, four factors that help explain why prices have risen so much in recent months — and why the trend, at least in the short term, is not one of relief.

1. Increased demand

Oil prices have been on a strong upward trend since the beginning of the year. The price of a Brent barrel, an international reference, went from US$ 80 on Tuesday (9/28) for the first time since October 2018.