More than 2,000 flamenguists have already bought packages for the Copa Libertadores final

Fans have even compared bus packages from Rio de Janeiro to Montevideo; Conmebol trades for more than 50% of the stadium

even before the Centennial Stadium, in Montevideo, to be officially confirmed as the stage for the 2021 Copa Libertadores final, more than 100 Flamengo fans had already purchased the travel package to accompany the big decision in loco. In recent weeks, the search has intensified, and only agencies Outsider Tours and Vultures, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, have already sold more than 2 thousand packages together.

“We sold four planes with 840 packages sold to Flamengo and Palmeiras residents. Due to our history, of having sold packages to Lima and Doha, in 2019, we sold more to the rubro-negros. They bought 800 packages. With us, there are 40 people from palmeira,” said Fernando Sampaio, CEO of Outsider Tours.

A few months ago, when he spoke with the goal for the first time, Fernando already showed confidence that the Centenary would be open to the public.

“We really believe that there will be a public because of all the information and because of this choice by Conmebol, the Uruguayan (Championship) was not on the list (of the candidates) and they moved there just to have a public. But if not. public, the credit can be reverted to a future trip or or receive a full refund,” said the CEO.

With airfare prices steep and the dollar high, flying to Montevideo to watch the Libertadores final is a little expensive. To give you an idea, Flamengo’s official tourism agency is providing packages from BRL 9,490.50 per person, with aero plus accommodation.

To ease the pocket of the passionate fan, the Urubus agency, specializing in tourism for Flamengo fans, offers hybrid packages, with a flight to Porto Alegre plus a bus to Montevideo – or even a direct bus from Rio de Janeiro to the Uruguayan capital.

According to one of the Urubus partners, Eduardo Gomes, more than 1,300 packages have already been sold and the bus trip is the fan’s favorite. To give you an idea, it takes about 40 hours to travel.

With the return of the public to the stadiums in Uruguay and the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, Conmebol is negotiating the possibility of having as many fans as possible in the stadium for the grand final. At the last meeting, the entity guaranteed at least 50% of the public.

According to the goal, there is a meeting scheduled for next week with the Uruguayan government to discuss the matter. It is worth mentioning that, on the weekend before the Libertadores decision, the same stadium will also host the Copa Sudamericana final.

Flamengo’s official tourism agency started to provide travel packages with charter flights for the decision, but without including tickets for the final. Fans can purchase services from R$ 9,490.50 per person.

Scheduled for departure on November 26, the package offered by Rubro-Negro includes hotel accommodation, a travel kit, in addition to a flight on a chartered aircraft, exclusive to fans.