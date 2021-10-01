More than 55 countries have not yet reached the goal of vaccinating 10% of the population against Covid-19

GENEVA — About nine months after the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, dozens of countries still have not vaccinated 10% of their populations, a milestone considered crucial to reducing inequality in access to immunization around the world.

Earlier this year, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom called for an urgent push to reach the goal by the end of September. But more than 55 countries, 39 of which are in Africa, are still below the target, highlighting the problems the Covax Facility global consortium’s distribution program has faced in its attempt to roll out vaccines to every corner of the planet.

While Covax struggled to get the shots needed to hit the target, many rich countries came out ahead. Less than 4% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated with at least one dose, compared with about 61% in high-income countries, UN data show.

In addition, the consortium cut its vaccine supply forecast for 2021, hampered by production delays, export bans and rich countries’ maneuvers to protect their populations first. Program partners called on countries that already have enough immunization agents to accelerate donations and urged companies to be more transparent in their supply processes.

“Manufacturers are choosing not to ship to Covax, and high-income countries are choosing not to get enough doses to those places fast enough,” said Bruce Aylward, senior adviser at WHO.

They fear that the slow pace of deliveries around the world will prolong the pandemic and increase the risk of more worrisome variants emerging. And even as supplies for low-income regions begin to arrive, getting vaccines to people is another challenge.

In May, Tedros called a “race to September” to vaccinate an additional 250 million people in low- and middle-income countries in just four months. The goal is to reach at least 40% by the end of the year and 70% of the world’s population by the middle of next year.

Africa is the most affected continent

Many of the countries below 10% don’t even come close to that figure, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker — much of sub-Saharan Africa is below 1%. Meanwhile, 56% of the US population is fully vaccinated, 67% in the UK and 71% in Canada. Portugal, with 84%, has the highest percentage of vaccinated with two doses among countries with a population over 1 million.

The continent that has suffered most is Africa, where nearly 70% of countries have failed to meet the goal of vaccinating one in 10 people against Covid-19 by the end of September. On Thursday, Richard Mihigo, manager of the immunization and vaccine development program at the WHO Africa office, said that the delivery of vaccines to the continent needs to double for countries to meet the next target of inoculating 40% of their populations by the end of the year.

Half of the 52 African countries that have vaccination programs have inoculated less than 2% of their population, according to Mihigo.

“The countries with supplies and the ability to obtain vaccines through bilateral agreements made before Covax are the most likely to reach the target,” he said. — Covax needs to get to the front of the line. We need to stay focused on this because we know that many countries are now moving to a third dose.

Covax has fallen short of its targets so far, delivering just 311 million doses to more than 140 countries as of Sept. 27. Earlier this year, India suspended exports to face a devastating outbreak, but now the country is expected to restart shipments to Covax starting in the quarter starting in October.