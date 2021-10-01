More than 800 thousand are in the fine mesh of the IR; understand what to do

Between March and September, the Federal Revenue Service received 36,868,780 declarations from taxpayers of the Individual Income Tax of 2021, with the base year 2020. Of this total, 869,302 declarations have ended retained in fine mesh. This number of taxpayers represents 2.4% of the total documents delivered this year.

Of this number of taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh, there are 666,647 tax returns to be refunded, which represents 76.7% of the total mesh. Another 181,992 tax returns are payable, representing 20.9% of taxpayers. 20,663, with a zero balance, represent 2.4% of the total in fine mesh.

Reasons for taxpayers to fall into the fine mesh

The Internal Revenue Service also scored the main reasons of taxpayers falling into the fine mesh, are:

The omission of income subject to the annual adjustment of declared holders and dependents;

Deductions from the calculation base, with medical expenses as the main reason;

Differences in the amount of the individual’s income tax between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual;

Deductions of due tax, receipt of accumulated income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or complementary tax.

Fell into fine mesh what to do?

First, the taxpayer needs to consult to find out what happened to his return. This verification can be done through the IRS website or by downloading the My Income Tax application for mobile phones and tablets. There, he will consult the extract from the Dirpf processing.

The taxpayer will receive the information if everything is correct with the presented declaration or if there is any pending, such as if it was retained in the fine mesh. If you have any pending issues, there are the following alternatives presented on the IRS website:

The taxpayer must correct the declaration presented, without any fine or penalty, through a rectifying declaration, if there are errors in what was declared to the Internal Revenue Service. This will not be possible when the taxpayer has been summoned or notified;

The taxpayer must wait for the communication from the Federal Revenue to present documentation explaining the pending issue presented in the Statement;

The taxpayer must present (virtually) all the receipts and documents that attest the declared amounts and indicated as pending in the Statement. To present the documents, it is necessary to carefully check the guidelines of the DIRPF Processing Statement and formalize a Digital Process for the Fiscal Network through the e-CAC Portal.

It is important to inform that the documents that will be presented will be the taxpayer’s responsibility. And even so, he can still be subpoenaed or receive a release notification from the IRS.

Revenue releases fifth batch of refunds

This Thursday, September 30, the Federal Revenue Service released the payment of the fifth batch of income tax refund for 358,162 taxpayers. The total amount of bank credits of these taxpayers is BRL 562 million.

According to information on the IRS website, R$ 200,372,033.20 refers to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, which are: 4,955 elderly taxpayers over the age of 80; with another 47,465 taxpayers aged between 60 and 79 years; another 4,927 contributors with a physical, mental or serious illness; and 19,211 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

Also, according to the IRS website, 281,604 non-priority taxpayers were also included who delivered the declaration until the 15th of September this year. Important to know that the refund will be available for one year at the bank. If the taxpayer does not redeem within this period, he will have to apply on the internet through the Electronic Refund Payment Request Form, or directly on the e-CAC Portal, in the My Income Tax service.

If the amount has not been credited, just go to a Banco do Brasil branch or call the Call Center on the telephone in the capitals it will be 4004-0001, in other locations it will be 0800-729-0001. There is also the 0800-729-0088, which is exclusively for the hearing impaired.

The taxpayer can schedule the credit in a checking or savings account, in his name, at any banking institution.