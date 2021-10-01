Mother is embarrassed by teacher after making “complicated” snacks for daughter

Preparing a lunch box with healthy meals for children is the desire of many parents, even if many cannot. It was with this thought in mind that a mother in the UK made an effort to send her daughter’s colorful, fruit- and veg-filled snacks to take to school. However, she ended up receiving an unusual complaint from the teacher, which left her ashamed.

According to the Mirror newspaper, the teacher criticized her because the girl’s lunch box was going with “very sophisticated” lunches. And he also asked the woman to “simplify” the food she sends to her daughter, because the other children were “envy” for the food the girl ate.

lunch box1 Teacher complained about lunch box sent by mother to daughterReproduction/Facebook lunch box2 The teacher said that lunchbox was very sophisticated, which was causing envy in other studentsReproduction/Facebook 0

The woman posted images of some of these meals on a private Facebook group, where you can see combinations of fresh broccoli, spaghetti, apples, grapes, pretzels and a portion of candy, like M&M’s.

She further explained that she doesn’t even shop fancy to assemble the child’s meals. Instead, she uses leftover food combined with fruits and vegetables.

simpler ideas

Even though she is aware that she is not causing any problems, the mother decided to go in search of “simpler” lunch ideas that could satisfy her daughter without further irritating the teachers.

“I see some mothers sending lobster and seafood and really fancy and beautiful lunches. I think the teacher of these children would have a heart attack if I did something like that,” joked the woman.

The woman, who was not identified by the report, received several comments of support for the food prepared for her daughter. And many said that the teacher is the one who should instruct students about how bad the feeling of envy is.