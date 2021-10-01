MP points out fraud and money laundering in São Paulo; member of current management is accused

The Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo filed a denunciation of fraud and money laundering during Aidar’s administration as president of the São Paulo Futebol Clube. The former president remained at the head of Tricolor between 2014 and 2015 and faces accusations of embezzlement in cases such as the hiring of defender Iago Maidana, the hiring of José Roberto Cortez Advogados and the sponsorship agreement with Under Armour. THE Sports Gazette had access to the file containing the information initially published by UOL.

In addition to Carlos Miguel Aidar and Cinira Maturana, the former president’s girlfriend at the time, the current secretary general of São Paulo, Douglas Schwartzmann, and councilor Leonardo Serafim, then tricolor legal director in the Aidar administration, are among those indicted.

According to investigations by the MP-SP, Carlos Miguel Aidar and Cinira Maturana subtracted for themselves at least R$ 752 thousand in damages to São Paulo Futebol Clube. The agency also points out that Leonardo Serafim, then the club’s legal director, would have received at least R$ 70,000 after approving the hiring of José Roberto Cortez Advogados, paying above-average fees, although the Tricolor counted on the work of renowned jurist Ives Gandra in collaboration pro bono, that is, on a voluntary basis.

Leonardo Serafim was contacted for the article, but until the moment of publication, he has not responded to the contacts.

Douglas Schwartzmann, director of marketing and communication at São Paulo during the administration of Carlos Miguel Aidar, is accused of having participated in a R$ 100,000 money laundering.

In contact with a report from Gazeta Esportiva, Douglas Schartzmann, currently secretary general of São Paulo under Julio Casares, guaranteed that he has no involvement with illegal activities during Carlos Miguel Aidar’s administration and was not even officially notified by the Court.

“I don’t know about this case, and when it’s officially communicated and I know about it, I’ll prove my innocence, and I certainly won’t be prosecuted, because the statement in my name will be overturned,” Schwartzmann said.

Leave your comment