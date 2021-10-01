Multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents starts this Friday

The National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents up to 15 years old starts this Friday (1st). Until October 29, about 45 thousand vaccination posts across the country will be open to apply the 18 immunizers that make up the Vaccination Calendar for this public (see table below).

The “D” day of the campaign will be held on Saturday, October 16th. The Ministry of Health’s initiative aims to update the vaccination booklet for children and young people and reinforce protection against diseases such as chickenpox, mumps, polio (child paralysis), measles and tuberculosis.

There are also immunization agents against diseases such as whooping cough, yellow fever, rubella, hepatitis A and B, meningitis C and against the HPV virus.

Since 2015, Brazil has shown a downward trend in vaccination coverage. The country registered, in 2016, an index below the ideal of 90% and reached the worst level in 2020, with 75%, according to data from DataSUS.

With the update of the vaccination situation, the ministry has increased protection against diseases. The measure could reduce the occurrence of outbreaks and hospitalizations, in addition to sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths.

The vaccines made available by the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Reinforcement in prevention to Covid-19

According to the Ministry of Health, health services were instructed to reinforce safety measures and protocols to avoid contamination by Covid-19 during the application of vaccines.

Recommendations include the use of ventilated spaces or outdoors, social distancing within health facilities, rooms or vaccination posts, and offering places for hand hygiene.

Covid-19 prevention measures also extend to the population, such as the use of masks at vaccination points, avoiding putting your hands on your nose, eyes and mouth, in addition to hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol in 70% gel.

*With information from Carla Bridi, from CNN, in Brasília