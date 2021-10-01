Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents starts this Friday (1st)

The City Hall of Ituiutaba, through the Municipal Health Department and the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance, in compliance with the request of the National Immunization Program – PNI, between October 1 and 29, 2021, the National Multivaccination Campaign to Update the Vaccination Booklet of Children and Adolescents under 15 years of age, with October 16 being the “D” Day of dissemination and national mobilization.

In view of the indications of the National Vaccination Calendar, it is of fundamental importance that the entire target population attends the health services, carrying the vaccination card or booklet, so that health professionals can assess if there is any vaccine that has not yet was administered, or if there are doses that need to be applied, to complete the vaccination schedule recommended in the Calendar.

The purpose of multivaccination is to provide access to vaccines that are part of the National Vaccination Calendar for Children and Adolescents, update the vaccination status, increase vaccine coverage and homogeneity, reduce the incidence and contribute to the control, elimination and/or eradication vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adolescents under 15 years of age (14 years, 11 months and 29 days).

Keeping children’s and adolescent’s vaccination books up to date is a challenge and a public health issue, as diseases such as measles, meningitis and mumps affect the health of these age groups, which are also important transmitters of these diseases.

The incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases reveals that important changes have occurred in their behavior with the use of vaccines and the advance in vaccine coverage over the years. However, the heterogeneity of the results of these coverages, verified in recent years in the country, may contribute to the resurgence of diseases and requires the adoption of additional strategies for the

rescue and vaccination of unvaccinated individuals. Thus, this strategy seeks to vaccinate children and adolescents under 15 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated or with incomplete regimens.

The Ministry of Health (MS) carries out multivaccination actions since the 1980s, however the exclusive campaign for multivaccination started to take place from 2012, with the aim of reducing the number of lost opportunities for vaccination. Thus, the need to vaccinate as many children and adolescents as possible during the campaign period is highlighted.

Considering the situation of covid-19, all protective measures will be adopted to reduce the risk of contagion of the disease both among health workers and in the population.

Vaccination will take place in the 10 Vaccine Rooms of the County, from this Friday, October 1st, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Check out the locations below!

Mixed Health Unit I – Avenida 43, Bairro Elandia

Tancredo M. Andrade Health Center – Avenida Presidente Roosevelt, n° 1255, Bairro Maria Vilela

PSF Platina – Rua Cônego Ângelo Tardio Bruno, n° 217, Bairro Platina

UBS Doutor Olímpio – Rua Álvares Maciel, corner with Rua Suíça, Bairro Brasil

PSF Sol Nascente – Rua Diva Andrade Paranaíba, No. 67, Bairro Sol Nascente

PSF Novo Tempo – Avenida Minas Gerais, No. 4977, Bairro Novo Tempo II

PSF Pirapitinga – Rua Uberlândia, No. 548, Bairro Pirapitinga

PSF Camargo – Rua Maria da Conceição Goulart, no. 726, Bairro Jardim do Rosário

PSF Natal – Avenida 39, no. 1006, Bairro Natal

Municipal Health Department – ​​Avenida 7, No. 1039, Centro