Mumuzinho says he dreams of presenting BBB and asks Tiago Leifert for help

With the departure of James Leifert, the presenter of the next edition of Big Brother Brasil is still open. Nonetheless, little mum he didn’t miss the opportunity to try for the position and revealed that he dreams of presenting the reality show. In an interview with the journalist’s YouTube channel Rich Perrone, on the Cara a Tapa program, the singer said that he is studying for this and that he wanted the order to reach cute, general director of the program. “I’m not hired from the house [TV Globo], I’m on the job, I want to have more opportunities there. I want to be the presenter of ‘Big Brother’”, he said.

Rica Perrone, who is a friend of Tiago Leifert, made a video call to the presenter, who said he approves of Mumuzinho as BBB anchor and even added a few touches: “You’re aware of how the scheme is there: ’24 hours! There is no leisure, beach, football, or anything. I support Mumu’s appointment to present the ‘BBB’ with text every Tuesday and game of contention. But I’ll give you a tip: talk to Boninho and follow my path. It starts with ‘The Voice’, when you get the hang of it, take the next step”, he advised.

Tiago Leifert also told them that he presented ‘Domingão’ without electronic point and TP (equipment coupled to video cameras that displays the text to be read by the presenter):

“I don’t use TP. The few times I used it on ‘BBB’ were when it was some special sponsor request I couldn’t miss. I presented ‘Domingão’ without TP and without electronic point”, he revealed.

EVARISTO AT BBB?

Evaristo Costa he is still trying to digest his surprise dismissal from CNN Brasil, which took place at the beginning of September. The way he received the news was strange, mainly because he was one of the main names of the network. On the day he was discharged, the journalist used his social networks to tell the ‘news’:

“The father is ON. Since September 1st I found out that I am no longer on CNN. Yes I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new programming call, I noticed my program was missing. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services. It’s from the game!!!”

This Monday, September 13th, Evaristo opened a box of questions in his Instagram story and, of course, the main topic revolved around his resignation. The first question, a person asked him what his level of dissatisfaction with CNN was.

“With 0 not indignant and 10 maximum indignation, my answer is 10. It was an even greater pleasure and displeasure.” Evaristo Costa

He then stated that he intends to keep plans to continue with his gap year, even though he claims to have 3 job offers. Despite the indignation, he revealed that he was fine: “I’m great. Happy. Quiet. Light. Healthy.”

RETURN

What about a return to CNN?: “Knowing that I would go through this unfortunate event? I would NEVER make the same mistake,” he said. And he would return to Globo, if invited: “I left with my doors open to return. Unlike this last channel I worked on. But I insist on saying that my sabbatical is still in progress”, he revealed.

Evaristo made it clear that no one from the network sent an apology for the way he was removed from his duties. He also intends never to have a dialogue with CNN officials again.

“For the disrespectful way they treated me? They haven’t recanted and are trying to justify saying that I misrepresented my resignation. And I sincerely hope that they will never speak to me again.” Evaristo Costa

Finally, the former presenter of Jornal Hoje joked when answering if he would present the BBB: “Waiting for Boninho’s call, huh! It can be for a confined as well.”

GLOBO COGITA TADEU SCHMIDT

Jeez, what a chair dance! TV Globo would already have the replacement for James Leifert in command of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. According to Notícias da TV, the station is thinking about Thaddeus Schmidt and not in Marcos Mion.

According to the publication, the strategy would be to maintain command of the program with journalists, something that has been done since the arrival of the reality show in Brazil. Having a journalist in charge of the BBB would maintain a tradition of the format.

It is worth remembering that Tadeu Schmidt is a great success with children with the painting Cavalinhos do Fantástico.

TIAGO LEIFERT’S EXIT FROM TV GLOBO

After taking fans by surprise by announcing his departure from Globo after a 16-year career with the network, James Leifert, following the tradition of all those eliminated from “BBB21”, was present at Mais Você’s breakfast, with Ana Maria Braga. Thrilled, the presenter could not contain the emotion when receiving the presenter this Friday (10), in addition to weaving praises to him, who says goodbye leaving “all the doors open and hundreds of friends.”

“Besides being the guy, he is unanimous. Three words define it: competence, courage and truth. And he’s a whiner too. With joy and regret for the news, Tiago comes to have breakfast with me”, began Ana Maria, who took care to prepare the table with gluten-free and lactose-free foods, especially for the presenter.

The decision to leave Globo did not come overnight. According to Tiago, the first time that the feeling of change was a long time ago. However, it was only last year that the presenter actually felt it was time to leave.

“I’ve lived this four years ago, but I buried this desire. My story begins 20 years ago when I moved to the United States. My goal in life was to work in Globo’s sport and I wanted to prepare myself”, he recalled, who said that when he arrived in the country to study and improve his knowledge of TV, he shifted into fifth gear and never stopped.

“I promised my father and mother: ‘I’m going to study, I’m going to get the best internship, I’m going to do what I can to be the best.’ I honored my parents’ trust. I did the best I could and when I came back I went in with a lot of desire. I’m very competitive, my internal competition is huge, it’s an obsession, I need to declare victory”, he continued, who now feels the nostalgia of 20 years ago when he said goodbye to his family to embark for the United States. Also because, according to him, “leaving Globo goes far beyond the job, it’s like leaving home”.