Mussunzinho is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 23.52% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Mussunzinho! The pawn was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (30), with 23.52% of the votes. The actor lost the dispute against Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello for the public’s preference in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the second Roça took place on Tuesday (28). Farmer Erika Schneider surprised everyone by nominating Mussunzinho. Rico Melquiades was the most voted pawn at headquarters, but with the Power of the Yellow Flame, he transferred his votes to Bil Araújo. The model, in turn, pulled Dayane Mello da Baia.

Gui Araujo was not saved by any participant in Resta Um and occupied the last stool. With the Power of the Red Flame, Marina Ferrari vetoed Mussunzinho from participating in the Farmer’s Test. After conquering the coveted Chapéu, Gui Araujo fled the night of elimination.

In reality, Mussunzinho made friends, but also starred in controversial bullshit. In addition to being involved in the Baia’s confusion, which caused an exchange of votes between him and Dayane Mello, the pawn got into a fight with Farmer Erika Schneider. According to Mussunzinho, the ballerina changed when she was crowned with the Hat. The disagreement led the actor to the second Roça of the season.

However, the son of the eternal Mussum did not live only on bullshit. The former participant found friends at the headquarters, especially with Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro, and had a lot of fun in the activities.

Between friendships and bullshit, Mussunzinho is the second lost pawn of the season.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the soap opera Genesis and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.