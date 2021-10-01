Mussunzinho is eliminated second in the field of the week

Mussunzinho was the second eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). He was the least voted by the public, with just 23.52% of the vote. Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello continue on the reality show. Dayane was the most voted to stay on the reality show, with 45.92% of the votes. Bil received 30.56% of the votes.

“Those who continue in “Fazenda 13″, and gain one more chance to continue in this game, to come back and continue showing everything they want in here, couldn’t be another one”, announced Galisteu, saying that Bil Araújo was saved and Mussunzinho deleted.