Mussunzinho is eliminated second in the field of the week

Mussunzinho was the second eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). He was the least voted by the public, with just 23.52% of the vote. Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello continue on the reality show. Dayane was the most voted to stay on the reality show, with 45.92% of the votes. Bil received 30.56% of the votes.

“Those who continue in “Fazenda 13″, and gain one more chance to continue in this game, to come back and continue showing everything they want in here, couldn’t be another one”, announced Galisteu, saying that Bil Araújo was saved and Mussunzinho deleted.

Dayane was the first to be saved from the field and celebrated a lot when she returned home. The person was received with hugs from Aline Mineiro, Rico Melquiades and Erika. MC Gui was not so happy with the model’s return.

How the garden was formed

The second farmer of the edition, Erika Schneider chose to nominate Mussunzinho to be part of the second field of the reality show on RecordTV.

Rich Melquiades won the trial by fire and chose a power to transfer his votes to another pawn. Thus, the former participant of “On Vacations with the Ex” transferred his seven votes from the house to put Bil Araújo right on the spot.

As the ‘most voted’ at headquarters, Bil Araújo was given the mission to choose a worker from the stall to go to the farm and took Dayane Mello to sit on the stool. After the dynamics of the remaining one, Gui Araujo ended up remaining among the pawns and completed the hot seat.

The influencer, however, won the farmer’s test for the second time, becoming the third farmer in the edition and escaping the hot seat.

