Naked at the police station: agent denies Internal Affairs having been the author of photos and RJ police try to find out who the naked woman is | Rio de Janeiro

The inspector away from the police station in Iguaba Grande, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro, denied the Civil Police Internal Affairs Bureau that he was the author of the images in which a naked woman appears posing in the unit’s facilities. The information is from the press office of the corporation itself.

In one of the records that went viral in message groups and social networks on Tuesday (28), the woman appears getting out of a vehicle parked in the courtyard of the police station. Other photos show her on the unit’s stairs, apparently posing while someone photographed her.

In a statement, the Civil Police’s Internal Affairs Unit reported that even if he has denied being the author of the photos, the inspector will remain away from his duties in the 129th DP until the investigations are completed.

If any irregularity is proven, the text says, “the Civil Police will adopt the appropriate measures”. Internal Affairs added that it also tries to identify the woman so that she can be heard.

OAB charges security and privacy

The president of the OAB of Iguaba Grande, Margoth Cardoso, informed that she will take the case to the State Board of Women of the Brazilian Bar Association.

According to her, it is necessary to guarantee the security and privacy of women in police environments, to prevent them from not reporting any type of violence.