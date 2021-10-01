Neferíades gets involved and makes Potiphar suspect a lie involving José · TV News

Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque) will curl up and contradict the farce of sexual abuse practiced by Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The failed act will not go unnoticed by Potiphar (Val Perré), who will distrust the woman in Record’s biblical novel.

In the scenes set to air from next Tuesday’s chapter (5), the slave’s mistress will ask her husband when the Hebrew will be judged. “I don’t know yet, but soon,” the nobleman will reply. “Everything in his room should have been burned for what he tried to do to me there,” she’ll say, contradicting the fake rape.

“His room? But wasn’t it in our room that he attacked you?”, Potiphar will question, remembering the first version told by the villain. After hesitating a bit, she’ll reply curtly: “Yes, it was, but he started attacking me in his room. Only then did José take me to ours.”

“But while he was taking you from his room to ours, you screamed and no one heard you?” The viper will try to lose the partner by breaking into tears: “I was so desperate that I forgot about that detail.”

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

