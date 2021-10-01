Negotiation between Petrobras and Ultrapar for Refap fails

Petrobras announced this Friday (1/10) that failed negotiations with Ultrapar for the sale of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), in Rio Grande do Sul. The company will start a new competitive process for this refinery.

“Despite the efforts made by both companies in this process, certain critical conditions were not successful for an agreement, opting to close the ongoing negotiations, without penalties for either party,” he said in a press release.

Ultrapar informed that critical conditions ended up unbalancing the risk and expected return equation. “With this, Ultrapar informs that it will not renew its binding proposal, opting to close the ongoing negotiations, without penalties for either party,” he said in a note.

Refap has the capacity to process 208,000 barrels/day and the sale includes two terminals in Rio Grande do Sul and oil pipelines connected to refineries for the flow of derivatives. The unit is interconnected to the industrial units in Triunfo.

According to Petrobras, the main markets are in Rio Grande do Sul, part of Santa Catarina and Paraná, in addition to being possible to supply other states by cabotage. The products are diesel, gasoline, LPG, fuel oil, aviation kerosene (QAV), solvents, asphalt, coke, sulfur and propylene.

Interference risk

The risk of interference in fuel prices is a factor that has delayed the sale of Petrobras refineries, said Fernando Borges, executive director of Exploration and Production at the company, in an interview with epbr. Review the broadcast in its entirety

The executive argues that it is necessary to preserve the competitiveness of the oil and gas industry, which includes freedom in pricing, but also the maintenance of the current local content policy and government participation, which includes taxation and royalties based on the production value.

“It is one of the risks that is not making it easy for Petrobras to sell its refineries. This history of interference in Brazil is long and, when there is an alternation of government, there may be another one who thinks that controlling prices is the solution”, he said.

Second unsuccessful sale

This is the second refinery that Petrobras has not been successful in selling. In August, the company informed that those interested in the sale of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) formally declined to submit a binding proposal for the purchase of the refinery. The company is now analyzing the next steps for the unit.

“Thus, the company is carrying out the internal procedures to close the sale process in progress and will evaluate its next steps”, informed the company at the time.

The bids for the sale of the Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP) in Minas Gerais, Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast (LUBNOR), in Ceará, and the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná, are still in progress with a view to signing the purchase and sale contracts. The Landulpho Alves (RLAM) and Isaac Sabbá (REMAN) refineries have already had their purchase and sale contracts signed.

Sale in Amazonas

Petrobras sold the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) to Ream Participações, a corporate vehicle owned by the partners of Atem’s Distribuidora de Petróleo, for US$ 189.5 million.

The distributor will pay US$ 28.4 million this Wednesday, with the signing of the contract, as a guarantee; and (US$161.1 million at closing, subject to contractual adjustments.

“Until the conditions precedent are met and the transaction is closed, Petrobras will normally maintain the operation of the refinery and all associated assets. After the closure, Petrobras will continue to support Atem in Reman’s operations in order to preserve safety and operational continuity for a specified period, under a transitional contract,” the company said in a statement.

Reman, located in Manaus, Amazonas, has a processing capacity of 46 thousand barrels/day and its assets include a storage terminal.

Second refinery sold

Reman was the second refinery that Petrobras announces the sale. In March, the Petrobras announced that its Board of Directors approved the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM) and its associated logistical assets, in Bahia, for the Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion.

“Today is a very happy day for Petrobras and Brazil. It is the beginning of the end of a monopoly in an economy still with monopolies in various activities. RLAM’s divestment contributes to improving capital allocation, reducing the still high indebtedness and to initiating a process of reducing the risks of political interventions in fuel pricing, which caused so much damage to Petrobras and to the Brazilian economy itself. The transaction undoubtedly satisfies the best interests of Petrobras and Brazil shareholders”, said Roberto Castello Branco, president of Petrobras, who was replaced by General Luna e Silva.

