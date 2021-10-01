Neo Qumica Arena follows with wrapping for the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship; see photos

Neo Química Arena continues with the Casa do Povo tour and has new visits this week. That’s because the stadium locker room continues with the wrapping made for the players in the Brasileirão final, played last Sunday.

The walls of the Corinthians locker room were printed for the big decision of the national championship in purple and gold, the ones that dominate the new third uniform by Timão, made in honor of the women. Phrases with “Pride of being with the Brabas” and “Respect the Mines”, in addition to the team’s sponsorship, stamp the place.

“We want to show that Neo Química Arena is a space for children, young people, the elderly, men and, above all, women. More and more we have seen fans visiting the stadium and, now with the dressing room in honor of the women’s team, many are already eager to get there soon and take pictures. Even in conversations between visitors, we hear a lot of people talking about women’s football. May we celebrate many other achievements of the women’s team here at the stadium,” said Carolina Bonatti, one of the hosts of the Casa do Povo tour, in an interview with UOL.

The new third shirt of Corinthians, it is worth remembering, was debuted precisely in the game on Sunday, against Palmeiras, by the women’s team. The match ended in Timão’s three-time national championship.

Check out some pictures of the locker room

