Neogrid buys a company specializing in digital marketing for R$ 38 million

THE Neogrid (NGRD3) bought Lett for about R$ 38 million, informs a document sent to the market this Thursday (30).

The acquired company specializes in digital marketing. Nevertheless, it aims to connect brands and consumers to create the perfect shopping journey in e-commerce.

“The company was founded in 2014, and is currently connected to over 500 brands, 200 retailers and monitors over 6,000 product pages,” said Neogrid.

Finally, the buyer added that Lett’s solutions and know-how, together with Neogrid’s data mesh, can solve the problem of lost sales in e-commerce in an even more relevant way.

“The company has been following the development of the acquired company’s solutions for five years, during this period there was a strong acceleration of business, currently reaching approximately R$ 10.6 million in contracted annual recurring revenue, with annual compound growth rates exceeding 125%” , concluded.

This is not Neogrid’s first acquisition in September, on the last 16th, it bought Arker.

Arker was created in 2019 and operates in the technology market for B2B (Business to Business). With “Revenue Growth” solutions, the company helps companies in promoting and managing commercial promotion actions.

Arker performs budget planning and distribution of commercial funds modules, in addition to intelligence and analysis of data on consumption, promotion lifecycle and effectiveness of actions.

Arker has approximately R$5.6 million in annual contracted recurring revenue (ARR). The acquisition price represents 3.5 times the ARR projected for December 2021, and comprises a payment of R$20 million on the closing date of the transaction and an additional installment after a period of 360 days limited to approximately R$5.55 millions.

According to Neogrid, the acquisition is a relevant step for its inorganic growth strategy.

“Arker’s integration into the Neogrid ecosystem has a high synergistic potential, in which the complementary offerings make up a more comprehensive portfolio that benefits from the data and connections of the Neogrid platform,” he said.

