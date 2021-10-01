Netflix launches in October 2021

October is that month that streaming services take advantage of to make their catalogs a little scarier, and with Netflix it’s no different. The world’s most popular series and movie platform paves the way for a series of spooky releases in October, with a special focus on the sequel No connection, has someone in your house (a horror style Panic) and Hypnotic, all new and original movies from the service.

However, October 2021 is also a month for new series, new films, exclusive seasons and new documentaries. After a lot (a lot, a lot…) waiting, seinfeld finally arrives at Netflix with its nine seasons ready to be marathoned on the first day of the year. Among other series, there are new seasons of suspense Locke & Key, the luxurious Dynasty, the teenager On My Block and the mysterious you, perhaps the most anticipated of the entire list. In addition, Netflix also makes available to its subscribers the new season of the national tuning, which arrives in the second half of the month.

October will also mark the debut of reality shows in the catalog. In this sense, Netflix has prepared special premieres for the episodes of Blind Marriage Brazil, which was being recorded since last year and will have its chapters available weekly. Still talking about productions of the type, there are insiders, which will follow people being filmed without knowing it; and goop: Far Beyond Pleasure, which follows courageous couples seeking more pleasure and intimacy in sex with the help of actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Among the documentaries, there is the debut of ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin, who follows the Japanese rock band through the complications of covid-19 for their tour. For fans of true crime, Netflix is ​​bringing three very intriguing productions that will certainly hold a lot of people in front of the screen: Burari’s Mystery of Deaths: Miniseries, Purchased game and The Raincoat Killer: Hunt for the Korean Serial Killer.

Did you find little? Check out the main highlights of the catalog for the month right after, while the complete list of Netflix releases in October is at the end of the article. Book the schedule and have fun!

Seinfeld (10/01)

Their longing? Jerry Seinfeld and his friends are finally back and they promise not to leave! Follow the life of this group of friends and their lives in New York, between social, family, romantic and professional problems, what matters is that they will always find a way to maintain the friendship and have a good laugh in the end.

The Guilty (10/01)

Following the project of exclusive and unreleased films being released weekly in the catalog, get ready for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Netflix debut with the guilty. One morning at the 911 emergency services call center, dispatcher Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a person in distress over the phone, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems. Now the only way out is to face the truth.

Blind Marriage Brazil (06/10)

Blind Marriage: Brazil question: does appearance and age make a difference or is love really blind? In the program, singles and singles choose the person they would like to marry without seeing. Away from social media distractions, singles and singles meet multiple love interests, each in their cabin. The person can only set eyes on the future spouse after the betrothal request has been accepted. In Brasill, the attraction will be presented by the couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo.

you (10/15)

In Season 3 of the mysterious You, Joe and Love are married, have a baby and live in peaceful Northern California, where they find themselves surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, blogger moms and famous biohackers on social media. Joe is determined to fulfill his new role as husband and father, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Besides, the heart doesn’t help. What if a woman he’s been looking for all his life to live next door? Escape from a cellar cage is one thing, but escaping the prison of a perfect marriage to a woman who knows all your tricks is much more complicated.

Insiders: Season 1 (10/21)

In this show, twelve people believe they’re making the final selection for a reality show when, in fact, they’re being filmed with no idea that everything they’re doing is being recorded – and watched by thousands of people. The prize and everything at stake? Only 100,000 euros.

The Passengers (10/20)

To earn extra cash, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) takes a job as a driver for the night, with a mission to drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party in Los Angeles. Seduced by the charms of the passengers, Benny soon discovers that they have plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. The night gets out of hand, leading Benny to become involved in a war between vampire tribes and the protectors of the human world, who are led by his brother (Raúl Castillo). If he wants to stay alive and save the city before dawn, Benny will have to choose between fear and temptation.

Locke & Key: Season 2 (10/22)

After the mysterious murder of their father, the three brothers and mother of the Locke family move to their old mansion, the Key House. There, they discover numerous magical keys, which may be linked to their father’s death. The Locke brothers begin to explore the different keys and their unique powers, until a mysterious demon awakens and tries to steal them. Locke & Key it’s a story of mystery, maturation, love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define a family – yet full of mysteries.

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe (10/29)

You’ve watched army of the dead, but now it’s time to prepare for the story that precedes the Zack Snyder movie. In Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe, small-town bank teller Dieter is lured into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals on a virtually impossible mission: breaking into safes across Europe.

Complete list of releases on Netflix as of October 2021

