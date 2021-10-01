Netflix Unveils Pack of Stickers for WhatsApp; know how to have yours!

posted on 09/30/2021 18:00



Netflix has released a new function for its fans: it is now possible to have Whatsapp stickers of movies and series on the platform. This Thursday (30/9), an interactive communication channel was opened with the public so that the company could send fun images of 20 series and films in Brazil.

To participate, you need to add the number to your contacts or go directly to the instagram link. From the initial contact, a robotic chat starts and gives access to several stickers of the streaming productions.

The number for Whatsapp is (11) 99653-5902. After saving the contact, just enter the message application and send a “Hi”, with the company account the response is automatic.

If you prefer to go through the social media link, the first message is the face of Netflix Brasil, “French fries 123”. Soon after, the company starts distributing stickers of the new streaming success, Round 6, a Korean series that aroused much interest in the public.

So far only 20 streaming movies and series have joined the game. The productions are: A Barraca do Beijo, Big Mouth, SpongeBob, Bridgerton, Playing with Fire, Goats Da Pest, Carnival, Invisible City, Cobra Kai, Control Z, Dark, Dark Desire, Exchange Diaries, Elite, Lucifer, Lupin , Memes, Outer Banks, For All Boys and Peaky Blinders.

With great grace, the spectators echoed the news.

