‘Neto talks a lot of m…’, counters Daniel Alves after being criticized by the band’s presenter

After critics of former midfielder and Corinthians idol Neto, right-back Daniel Alves said he had no control over what does the band presenter say. Also quoting the commentators Fabio Sormani, from the Disney group’s sports channels, and Cicinho, from SBT, saying that he can only control his own performance.

– Neto speaks a lot of m… [risos] What can we do? I usually say the following, I don’t control what Neto says, I don’t control what nobody says… What Sormani says, what Cicinho says, what these guys say I don’t control, man. I only control what is within my reach, and what is within my reach is performance – said the side of the Brazilian team during the “Flow Podcast”.

– Ah, Cicinho said: “I’m bigger than Dani in São Paulo”. It’s bigger than me, yes, the guy won more than me, the guy played more than me, it’s obvious that the guy is bigger. But the world is big, right – completed Daniel Alves.

After your leaving São Paulo is series of publications on social media, Daniel Alves was criticized by former athlete Neto. During the program “Baita Amigos”, the presenter said that the side would be lied in his posts and left the Tricolor Paulista for money.

– It’s about money, yes. It’s about money. You left for money, otherwise you wouldn’t stay. It’s all a lie! Anyone who thinks it’s true, that’s all right, has no problem. You didn’t leave any legacy in São Paulo, only debts – said Neto.