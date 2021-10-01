New 007 hits theaters today; remember the main films since 1962

Nearly 60 years after the premiere of the first James Bond film, “Against the Satanic Dr. No” (1962), cinema’s most famous secret agent returns for the release of the 25th film in the sequel to 007. Tempo Para Morrer” arrives in theaters this Thursday (30) as one of the most anticipated premieres of the year.
The feature marks the farewell of British actor Daniel Craig in the role of secret agent; he’s been playing Bond since 2006. Craig played the spy in hits “Casino Royale”, “Quantum of Solace”, “Operation Skyfall”, “Against Specter” and now ends the sequence with “No Time to Die”.
The iconic secret agent was played by Sean Connery from 1962 to 1967, then Connery made his farewell as James Bond in 1971 in “007-The Diamonds Are Forever.” However, the actor accepted an invitation in 1983 to record “007 – Never Again”, although the film is not original to the series.
In 1969, actor George Lazenby played Bond only once, in “007-Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”
Roger Moore played the spy from 1973 to 1985; Timothy Dalton from 1987 to 1989 and Pierce Brosnan from 1995 to 2002. The current James Bond, Daniel Craig, began recording the sequel in 2006 and has said he will retire from his secret agent role this year.
In total, there are 25 films from one of the most successful sequences in cinema. Recall the main scenes in the photo gallery above.