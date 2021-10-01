New 007 hits theaters today; remember the main films since 1962

1 in 18 First film in the series: 007 – Against the Satanic Dr. No (1962), with Sean Connery initiating the great success of cinema

two in 18 First film in the series: 007 – Against the Satanic Dr. No (1962), with Sean Connery as James Bond and Ursula Andress as “Bond girl”

3 in 18 Moscow vs. 007 (1963) was the second film in the action sequence. Here Bond is in charge of helping a Soviet agent to flee her country and has to escape from all the traps created by a criminal organization

4 in 18 007 – Against Goldfinger (1964). The mighty millionaire Goldfinger is considered by critics as one of the series’ greatest villains.

5 in 18 007 – Against Atomic Blackmail (1965) brought a French “Bond girl” for the first time; actress Claudine Auger played Domino Derval opposite Sean Connery

6 in 18 007 – In His Majesty’s Secret Service (1969). Australian actor George Lazenby plays Bond for the first and only time replacing Sean Connery, who would return in “The Diamonds Are Forever”

7 in 18 007 – Diamonds Are Forever (1971) marks the return of Sean Connery as the most famous secret agent in cinema

8 in 18 With 007 alive and let die (1973) – sequel features actor Roger Moore debuting as James Bond; he was tipped for the role since the first film, but a contract with a British broadcaster prevented him from taking on the character at the time.

9 in 18 007 – Against the Man with the Golden Pistol (1974) brings another excellent performance by Roger Moore as secret agent James Bond and Christopher Lee as the villain Francisco Scaramanga

10 in 18 007 – Against Octopussy (1983). In Germany, James Bond is tasked with investigating the death of agent 009

11 in 18 007 – In the Eyes of the Assassins (1985) closes the era of Roger Moore as James Bond with a flourish

12 in 18 007 – Permission to Kill (1989) brings the farewell of actor Timothy Dalton as agent 007, before he played the secret agent in the movie “007-Marked for Death (1987)”

13 in 18 007 – Against GoldenEye (1995) is the first film in which Pierce Brosnan plays secret agent James Bond

14 in 18 007 – A New Day to Die (2002) is the last film with actor Pierce Brosnan as the protagonist. In total, there were four films in the series, between 1995 and 2002

15 in 18 007 – Casino Royale (2006). British actor Daniel Craig debuts as secret agent James Bond

16 in 18 007 – Quantum of Solace (2008). The search for those involved in the death of the woman he loves leads him to the dangerous businessman Dominic Greene

17 in 18 007 – Operation Skyfall (2012) represents the highest grossing of 007 films. It occupies a good position in the top 50 movie theaters, with $1,108,561,013 grossed

18 in 18 007 – Contra Specter (2015) is the penultimate feature with actor Daniel Craig. He bids farewell to the role of 007 this year with “007 – No time to die (2021)”

Nearly 60 years after the premiere of the first James Bond film, “Against the Satanic Dr. No” (1962), cinema’s most famous secret agent returns for the release of the 25th film in the sequel to 007. Tempo Para Morrer” arrives in theaters this Thursday (30) as one of the most anticipated premieres of the year.

The feature marks the farewell of British actor Daniel Craig in the role of secret agent; he’s been playing Bond since 2006. Craig played the spy in hits “Casino Royale”, “Quantum of Solace”, “Operation Skyfall”, “Against Specter” and now ends the sequence with “No Time to Die”.

The iconic secret agent was played by Sean Connery from 1962 to 1967, then Connery made his farewell as James Bond in 1971 in “007-The Diamonds Are Forever.” However, the actor accepted an invitation in 1983 to record “007 – Never Again”, although the film is not original to the series.

In 1969, actor George Lazenby played Bond only once, in “007-Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

Roger Moore played the spy from 1973 to 1985; Timothy Dalton from 1987 to 1989 and Pierce Brosnan from 1995 to 2002. The current James Bond, Daniel Craig, began recording the sequel in 2006 and has said he will retire from his secret agent role this year.

In total, there are 25 films from one of the most successful sequences in cinema. Recall the main scenes in the photo gallery above.