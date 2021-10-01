New Covid Pill Has Good Test Results, Merck Says

the pharmacist Merck presented a study showing that his drug against Covid-19 it is likely effective against virus variants, including delta. The research results were released at a medical conference on Wednesday, 29. The product, known as molnupiravir, is one of several oral antivirals in development to treat and even prevent covid-19.

Since the drug does not target the virus’ spike protein, which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of the department of infectious diseases and vaccines at Merck .

Molnupiravir targets the viral polymerase, an enzyme needed by the virus to make copies of itself. The drug is designed to introduce errors into the virus’s genetic code, preventing its replication. According to the pharmacist, the drug is more effective when administered early in the infection.

Merck is currently conducting two Phase III trials of the antiviral it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics – one for the treatment of COVID-19 and the other as a preventive. The study is expected to be completed in early November.

Other medications

In addition to Merck, other companies are developing drugs against covid-19. THE to do, for example, has been testing a drug since the beginning of this year to treat patients with covid-19 and now wants to evaluate the prophylactic use of the same drug. The idea is that the drug acts to prevent covid-19 in individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

Drug PF-07321332 will be tested on up to 2,660 healthy adults aged 18 years and over. People who live with someone who is infected with the coronavirus and has symptoms of the disease will be included.

The drug was made to block the activity of a key enzyme used by the coronavirus to multiply. In the study, the drug will be administered with a low dose of ritonavir, an old drug widely used in treatments for HIV infection.

Scientists have yet to develop an effective, easy-to-administer, and affordable drug to prevent or combat covid-19. Earlier this year, experts told the state that there is a historical difficulty in creating medicines that fight viral diseases.

The main strategy adopted at the beginning of the pandemic was the repositioning of drugs. Researchers looked into the possibility of treating coronavirus-infected patients with existing drugs. This makes the process faster and cheaper because it eliminates some parts of the study. However, there was no success.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency approved the use of some drugs to treat covid-19, but they are still very expensive and difficult to administer. Approved for use are remdesivir, banlanivimab and etesevimab (used together), casirivimab and imdevimab (used together), regdanvimab and sotrovimab. All medications can only be used in a hospital environment./WITH INFORMATION FROM REUTERS