New promise could put an end to three decades of hurdles for the subway in BH – Politics

Since its inauguration, in 1986, the Belo Horizone metro has remained with its initial 19 lines and has already crossed the FHC, Lula, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer governments without the promises leaving the paper (photo: LEANDRO COURI/EM/DA PRESS)

Three decades of promises, several obstacles and constant changes in expansion proposals. Now, the long-awaited expansion of the metro to other regions of Belo Horizonte can finally become a reality with the visit of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to sanction the bill 15/2021, approved by the National Congress, with the privatization of the city. Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) – company that manages the subway in Belo Horizonte – and release of R$ 2.8 billion for improvements. But there is still no construction budget, it is not even known for sure if the money will be enough.

Even though there is a lot of expectation, over the years, the modernization of trains was just a dream. The promise made by Bolsonaro that by March 2022 there will be a public notice for the expansion of line 1 (Eldorado/Vilarinho) and construction of line 2 (Barreiro/Calafate). R$ 3.2 billion will be released by the federal government through the privatization of the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU). In addition, another 428 million will come from the state government, granted in agreement with Vale.

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), said that the improvements could be extended with the partnership with the private sector: “It will be much easier to continue the expansion, since it will be in the concessionaire’s interest to expand the lines, which means increase in users”. Since its inauguration, in 1986, until today, the subway has had the same 19 stations opened on Line 1, with a total length of 28.1 km. Along this path, several presidents – Fernando Collor, Fernando Henrique, Lula, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer – used the project as political propaganda, without anything concrete.

According to CBTU, line 2 (Barreiro/Hospitals) and line 3 (Savassi/Pampulha) projects have been in existence since the 2000s. with the end of the 1º de Maio, Waldomiro Lobo, Floramar and Vilarinho stations. Meanwhile, the projects of the other lines changed over time, with different paths, budgets and deadlines. The first actions to modernize transport began in 1999, with a study commissioned by the CBTU in partnership with the World Bank, in view of the demographic expansion of the capital of Minas Gerais. Two years later, the first plans for the construction of line 2 Calafate/Barreiro began, when the CBTU itself released funds for projects, earthworks and compensation. But the works were stopped in 2004 due to lack of resources from the federal government.

The theme came back to the fore in 2008, when a new dream of expanding the subway to the 2014 World Cup was aired by then-governor Acio Neves. During an event in Paris, he promised to increase the number of passengers transported from 150,000 to 800,000 daily until the World Cup, thanks to a public-private partnership, with an investment of R$4 billion. The project was not executed either.

In 2011, during the Dilma government, the expansion work was approved in the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) of the Large Cities, with forecast investments of more than R$ 4 billion in the construction of lines 2 (which would then connect the Nova Sua neighborhood the region of Barreiro) and 3 (which would connect the Lagoinha Savassi station). The projects began to be carried out in 2012, with around R$60 million spent by the BH city hall on soil studies. However, as of 2014 the work came out of the federal budget and no investment has been made in the construction of new lines since then.

The then mayor of Belo Horizonte, Mrcio Lacerda, promised to expand the subway if he was elected in 2012. The candidate said he would fight for the construction of two lines, one connecting the Lagoinha Station, in the Central Region of Belo Horizonte, Savassi, and the other from l to Belvedere, both in the South Zone of the capital. The promise to invest R$20 billion in urban mobility did not reach the subway. Without obtaining partnerships with the private sector, the project left the scene at the end of its term, four years later.

Dilma spoke on the subject again in 2014, in the reelection campaign. It announced that it would release R$2.5 billion for mobility interventions, including the capital’s subway. In May 2015, the then national secretary of Transport and Urban Mobility, Dario Raiz, announced resources once again, this time of R$1.75 billion, which would come from the Time of Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS). However, technical teams from Caixa Econmica Federal, which would participate in the investments, blocked the project. According to the institution, the initiative lacked budget details and lacked the necessary documentation for the release of funds. In 2017, then President Michel Temer (MDB) was the last to announce the availability of R$ 157.7 million for the expansion of Line 1. Once again, the expectation was only on paper.