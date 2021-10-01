New season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ debuts with Gray Sloan team facing Covid-19 pandemic

The fans’ long wait has come to an end. Season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on Netflix and Prime Video this Friday (1/10), with 17 episodes already available. Set in a hospital, the series could not ignore the Covid-19 pandemic, and brings the subject to the center of the plot, following the drama of patients and the challenges faced by the team, such as the lack of respirators and deniers who test patience of doctors.

“There’s no way it can be a long-term medical show and not build stories out of our lives,” director and executive producer Krista Vernoff declared when the new season was announced. She further revealed that the screenwriters met with real-life doctors, who shared their stories during the pandemic.

“Every year the doctors come to tell us their stories and they usually report the funniest or craziest. This year, the meetings felt more like therapy,” explained the director. “Doctors would enter the room and we were the first people they were talking to about these types of experiences. They were shaking and trying not to cry, they were pale and talking about it like a war they weren’t trained for.

The 17th season of the series created by Shonda Rhimes brings back stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Justin Chambers and Jesse Williams, and features former cast members such as Patrick Dempsey, TR Knight , Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane.

Star+ subscribers will be able to watch the new season starting on the 6th. The episodes had already been shown on television in the United States by ABC broadcaster and here in Brazil by the Sony Channel subscription channel. An 18th season — with the return of Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery) — is close to release and will be broadcast exclusively on Star+.

Meanwhile, fans of the series can marathon all 16 seasons on Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+ platforms, in addition to the Sony channel.