New Twisted Metal may be in development at Lucid Games (rumor)

The next game in the series Twisted Metal may be in the hands of Lucid Games, the studio responsible for producing Destruction AllStars, released earlier this year for PlayStation 5. The information is from the Video Games Chronicle.

According to the website, the new car fighting game is in the early stages of development in Liverpool, UK. Its arrival on Sony’s console would be set to coincide with the release of the Twisted Metal-based TV series, slated for 2023. If the rumor is true, this will be the first title in the series to be released in more than a decade.

One of the site’s sources says developers want to release the new game in free-to-play format, which is in line with Sony’s plans to step up its efforts towards the gaming-as-a-services market.

Destruction AllStars had a troubled launch. Conceived as a paid game, the title was postponed and later released on PS Plus for two months. After this period, it was sold on the PS Store (currently costing R$99.50).

Even with the temporary gratuity, players don’t seem to have joined the game and the developer saw the need to add artificial intelligence-controlled cars to fill matches when there weren’t enough people online.

Despite the poor reception, the studio has plenty of experience in car game development. The team is made up of veterans of the now-defunct Bizarre Creations, having worked on games like Project Gotham Racing, Need for Speed ​​Payback and Hot Pursuit Remaster, Besides switchblade, which could be a good sign if the rumor materializes.

David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, commented on the rumor and made it clear that he disapproved of Sony’s possible decisionSource: YouTube/Reproduction

But that didn’t stop the creator from Twisted Metal to disapprove of the possible return of the series without their involvement. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, David Jaffe made it clear that he didn’t like the news.

“Let’s be clear: Sony doesn’t owe me anything, our relationship ended around 2018. But I have to say that emotionally, if that’s true, it sucks they didn’t get in touch with me,” Jaffe said. The creator claims that this is his emotional side speaking, and that if a really new game in the series is released he will be there to play and support the project.

Still, in a threatening tone, Jaffe claimed to have information that could harm Sony. “I know a few things. I know where the bodies are buried. Hell, I even know who pulled the trigger before they buried the bodies,” he said in the video.

The director says that despite having confidential information, he would never reveal what he knows. “I’m not delivering anything because it would hurt some people and I don’t want to be an asshole, but…you should have called me.” According to him, recordings of meetings with Sony were made without the company’s knowledge.

Jaffe, who also created God of War for the PlayStation, sniped the gaming giant citing its involvement with the TV series based on its creation. “They communicate with me more than the PlayStation people,” said the director, claiming he got a call the day after actor Anthony Mackie, the new MCU Captain America, was hired to star in the series.

Previously, David Jaffe had said he didn’t believe the rumors about Lucid taking over Twisted Metal because of poor reception from Destruction AllStars.