Newspapers nail Koeman’s resignation after duel against Atlético, coach says: “The club didn’t tell me anything” | spanish football

The speech of confidence in the work of Ronald Koeman that existed at Barcelona until last week seems to have been modified with the defeat by Benfica, 3-0, in the Champions League. The Catalan sports daily “Sport” and “Mundo Deportivo” guarantee this Friday that the coach will be dismissed from his post after the duel against Atlético de Madrid, this Saturday.

Today at Atlético, Luis Suárez says that “there is a war that harms the players” at Barcelona

Amidst the intense rumors, the coach gave the press conference on the eve of the clash, this Friday, and assured that he was not informed of any decision whatsoever.

– The club didn’t tell me anything, actually. I found out the president was here this morning, but I didn’t see him. We were training, but I’m still the same. I have ears and eyes and I know that many things leak. It’s certainly true, but for me, once again, he didn’t say anything,” Koeman reacted.

1 of 1 Ronald Koeman has already had his fate sealed at Barcelona — Photo: Getty Images Ronald Koeman had his fate sealed in Barcelona — Photo: Getty Images

“Mundo Deportivo” says the club does not intend to make any public announcements in the coming days, but that Koeman’s fate is doomed. Not even a victory in this Saturday’s tough duel, against Atleti, away from home, would be able to change the assessment of the board led by President Joan Laporta.

“Sport” goes along the same lines and says “there is no turning back” in the decision. Koeman’s squad against Benfica, with three defenders, would have helped in the wear against Laporta. The representative, then, would have considered that the situation had become unsustainable. The two reportedly returned on the flight from Lisbon to Barcelona without exchanging a word, despite being in the same queue as the plane.

Search for a substitute in FIFA Date

The delay for the announcement, leaving Koeman to lead the team in this Saturday’s duel, is due to the break in games due to the FIFA Dates in October. Barcelona will only return to the field on the 17th, against Valencia – and the board intends to use these two weeks to look for a new commander in a well-thought-out way.

See the Spanish Championship table

Management would be looking at names like Xavi Hernández of Al Sadd; Robert Martínez, from the Belgian national team; Andrea Pirlo, without a club; and Marcelo Gallardo, from Rier Plate. The idea would be to hire someone thinking about a mid-term project, and not just a “fireman” for the current season.

Asked how to turn around his work at Barça, Koeman said that “things have to change” and that everything doesn’t depend on the results. The coach declined to answer if he has a bad relationship with President Joan Laporta and said he was tired of defending his own work and would like to be feeling better.