‘Nightmare’: Astro robot monitors everything people do at home | robotics

The friendly Astro robot, unveiled by Amazon this week, may not be as friendly as it sounds. According to professionals who were involved in the development of the product, it would represent a “nightmare for privacy” and should not even be offered for sale. The statements are in documents obtained by the portal Vice. Engineers called the robot a “disaster” and called it “terrible”.

Amazon, for its part, refuted the claims and claimed that the information is inaccurate and does not reflect the current status of the $1,000 product. The manufacturer stressed that the leaked documents would be about an early stage of the Astro’s design.

Advertised for the equivalent of R$ 5,390, the robot needs constant access to the internet as its set of sensors are turned on 100% of the time, collecting sounds and images from the environment. As a result, the developers classified Astro as an issue for the privacy of the home’s residents.

The engineers also stated that the Astro would have difficulty recognizing stairs and would be prone to falls and accidents. Another reported problem concerns their ability to identify people through facial recognition.

In addition to image and sound data, the robot can create accurate reports on the daily lives of families, as well as detailed mappings of the rooms in a house, its hours of use and people’s traffic. These data would have application in Astro’s need to know where it can and should transit, but on the other hand they can represent serious breaches, if they fall into the hands of invaders.

Professionals involved in the project also stated that the mast, which is the base where the robot’s screen is located, would be fragile and prone to break, according to documents obtained by the Vice. Furthermore, they identify promises of home protection and help for the elderly as “unrealistic”.

Another criticism that is made to the product is related to its operation in patrol activities. According to Amazon’s promotional material, the robot would have the ability to identify strangers in the home and follow them through the environment. Sources involved in the project, however, claim that the reconnaissance technology is inaccurate enough that the robot ends up mistaking residents for strangers.

