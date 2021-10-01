Nintendo denies the existence of a 4K Switch • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo denied the existence of a more powerful version of its Switch, capable of running games in graphic resolutions up to 4K and allegedly scheduled as early as 2022.

In a rare gesture, the company reacted directly to the rumors advanced by Bloomberg and didn’t even take long to do so, just 3 hours passed between the publication of the rumor and the official clarification from Nintendo.

According to Bloomberg, at least 11 studios are working on Nintendo Switch video games with a new development kit that will allow them to run their games in 4K, a version of the popular console that has yet to be officially announced.

The article alleges that Nintendo has delivered development kits for a Switch capable of running 4K games, scheduled for release in 2022 and that Zynga is one of the studies that has already received a kit of this 4K Switch.

Nintendo has officially reacted and denies that it has any plans for a Switch capable of running 4K games and that OLED is the only model that are in the plans, seeking to enlighten its investors and consumers.

Besides Nintendo, Zynga also denied having received such a development kit.