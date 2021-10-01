Niteroi accelerates vaccination once again

Share Tweet Share Share Email



The announcement made by the mayor of Niterói, Axel Grael, this Thursday afternoon (30) talks about the third dose for people over 60 and health professionals, check out the speech of the mayor: “Third dose for people over 60 and health professionals. Niterói will, once again, accelerate vaccination so that, by October 31, all people over 60 years of age are immunized with the third dose against Covid-19. I also advised the Health Department to start applying the booster dose to health professionals. The calendar will be made according to the date of application of the second dose. For more information, follow the official channels of the City of Niterói.”













