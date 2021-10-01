Niterói starts to apply the booster dose against Covid-19 in health professionals

Share Tweet Share Share Email



From Monday (4), the City of Niterói begins to apply the booster dose against Covid-19 in health professionals in the city’s public and private networks. The calendar will run until October 22nd and was divided in order of completion of the immunization. The first to receive the booster dose will be professionals who took the second dose of the vaccine before February 11th. They are part of one of the first groups to have the vaccine applied in Niterói, together with the elderly over 90 and elderly in long-term care facilities.

To receive the booster dose, the health professional must bring proof of link with public or private units in Niterói, in addition to identity, CPF and proof that they received the first and second dose.

In addition to this new group, the City of Niterói continues to apply the booster dose to people over 70 years old and who received the second dose more than three months ago, also following a decreasing age schedule.

The booster dose is also being given to people with a high degree of immunosuppression, of any age, who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days. According to the list released by the Ministry of Health, people with severe primary immunodeficiency, cancer chemotherapy, solid organ or stem cell transplants may be vaccinated.

Booster dose schedule for healthcare professionals:

10/04 – Professionals who received the second dose before 2/11

10/5 – Professionals who received the second dose before 2/12

06/10- Professionals who received the second dose before 18/02

07/10- Professionals who received the second dose before 02/19

10/08- Professionals who received the second dose before 2/23

10/11 – Professionals who received the second dose before 04/01

10/13- Professionals who received the second dose before 4/20

10/14- Professionals who received the second dose before 4/23

10/15- Professionals who received the second dose before 4/27

10/18- Professionals who received the second dose before 4/30

19, 20, 21, 10/22 – recap

Schedule for the booster dose in the elderly three months after the second dose:

10/01 – from 78 years old

10/02 – Recap

10/04 – from 77 years old

10/5 – from 76 years old

06/10 – from 75 years old

07/10 – from 74 years old

10/08 – from 73 years old

10/09 – Recap

10/11 – from 72 years old

10/12 – HOLIDAY

10/13 – from 71 years old

10/14 – from 70 years old

10/15 – Recap

10/16 – There will be no Covid vaccination – D-day of the multi-vaccination campaign

Vaccination locations for booster doses:

Sérgio Arouca Polyclinic – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº, Vital Brazil.

Doctor João da Silva Vizella Polyclinic – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726, Barreto.

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré, s/nº, Itaipu.

Carlos Antônio da Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº, São Lourenço.

Regional Polyclinic Doctor Guilherme Taylor March – Rua Desembargador Lima Castro, 238, Fonseca.

Dom Luís Orione Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga – Rua Dr. Marcolino Gomes Candau, 111, Piratininga.

Doctor Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº, Engenhoca.

Drive thru at Universidade Federal Fluminense – Campus Gragoatá, Rua Alexandre Moura, 8, São Domingos.

Steering position in Campo de São Bento: Paschoal Carlos Magno Cultural Center – Icaraí.

