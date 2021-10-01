No Pelé: Felipe Melo sees another player as the greatest player in history

For Felipe Melo, Pelé was not the best player in history. And neither is Maradona. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, last Wednesday (29), the midfielder of Palmeiras elected Lionel Messi as the greatest football athlete of all time, and explained his choice.

“I didn’t see Pelé play, Maradona either. For me, Messi is the best in history. Maradona, I was a child, I don’t remember. Messi is the best in history, with a good difference to the second one,” he said.

The midfielder of Palmeiras recalled that he faced the ace 12 years ago, during a duel between Brazil and Argentina, played in 2009. The game, in Rosario, was valid for the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, and ended with a 3-1 victory for the Brazilian soccer team. .

“I have the photo and I see it every day because I had the pleasure of playing against the best player in history for me,” he celebrated.

Felipe also commented on Cristiano Ronaldo and praised the Portuguese, but returned to defending his choice for the Argentine.

“I like Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a robot. He makes goals like today. Messi has everything. If he doesn’t take care, he gives an assist, makes a move. It’s different. So I have this photo because I like to look at the best player in history.” finished.