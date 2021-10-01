North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in yet another test | World

North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday (30), according to the state agency KCNA, the latest in a series of weapons tests amid the halt in negotiations with the United States for denuclearization.

It was the second North Korean weapons test this week in news, after a never-before-seen hypersonic missile was launched on Tuesday. The country’s government has also fired ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with nuclear potential in recent weeks.

The test shots highlight how North Korea has developed increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for efforts to push the country to give up its nuclear and missile programs in exchange for relief from US sanctions .

The Academy of Defense Sciences, a military weapons developer, said the test was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile launcher, its radar, the command vehicle in battle and its combat performance, according to to KCNA.

The official government agency added that the missile has new technologies such as a rudder control and a dual thrust flight engine.