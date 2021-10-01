Full.News – 19:38 | updated on 09/30/2021 19:56



Luciano Huck Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Domingão with Huck would be causing concern at the TV Globo summit. However, some adjustments may be able to save Luciano Huck’s program on the network, according to sources in the column O Melhor da TV, on the Metrópoles portal.

An attraction problem would be the lack of fun times.

– Welfare and crying, which were Huck’s marks on Saturday, migrated to Sunday. And the viewer of the hour seems not to care about sadness. (…) It is no exaggeration to say that there is frustration among Globo executives about the audience, which is below expectations – pointed out the column.

Last Sunday (26th), the program had the worst drop (16.0 points) of the four editions of the program that have already aired on Globo, according to the website Notícias da TV. On that date, not even the participation of ex-BBB, Juliette Freire, managed to leverage the audience.

Data from Kantar Ibope Media showed that the first three editions registered 18.4, 18.5 and 16.3 points (on September 5, 12 and 19, respectively).

However, Luciano’s program is one of the billing leaders and there is a queue of advertisers for Domingão with Huck.

Read too1 Huck reveals his vote between Bolsonaro and Lula

two Globo prefers film to anticipate Luciano Huck’s premiere

3 About to debut on TV Globo, Mion criticizes federal government

4 Luciano Huck says what led him to give up the 2022 election

5 Sikêra’s show on Sundays to compete with Huck

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.