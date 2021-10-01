October reserves three direct games for the G4 of Serie B for Botafogo and could be decisive

One of the most important months for the 2021 season of the Botafogo starts this Friday. With October, the three matches that Alvinegro will play against teams that fight directly for the G4 of the Series B of Brasileirão In this month.

The next 31 days, therefore, will be decisive in determining the fate of Botafogo in the next season. The team led by Enderson Moreira will have three “six-point games”.

October reserves five games for Botafogo and, despite the CBF not having yet officially released the dates of all the games, the tendency is for the team to have every week of the month full – when the five days in the middle of the week are for training.

After the tie against the Victory, last Wednesday, Enderson Moreira had just mentioned the sequence of games one after the other to explain the “technical oscillation” of the team, which may decrease given the circumstances of the new month that comes.

Alvinegro will play most of the games at home, which, given their performance away from Rio de Janeiro, may seem comforting: there will be three commitments at the Nilton Santos Stadium, which will have fans – still in need of a vaccination booklet and antigen tests .

In terms of the table, the decisive games will be against Avaí, CRB and Goiás. They are, respectively, the 3rd, 4th and 5th placed in the classification of Serie B currently. Botafogo arrives in October occupying the vice-leadership with 48 points, having three of an advantage precisely from Esmeraldino, the first club outside the G4.

BOTAFOGO GAMES IN OCTOBER:

10/02 (Saturday) – Botafogo x Hawaii – Nilton Santos Stadium – 19h

10/08 (Friday) – Botafogo x CRB – Nilton Santos Stadium – 19h

10/16 (Saturday) – cruise x Botafogo*

10/23 (Saturday) – Botafogo x Brusque*

10/30 (Saturday) – Goiás x Botafogo*

*Dates, times and locations still to be confirmed by CBF