Oi concludes sale of InfraCo for R$12.9 billion

SAO PAULO – The operator Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), under judicial reorganization, announced this Friday (1) the conclusion of the sale of its fiber optic unit Infraco, for R$ 12.9 billion, to funds from BTG Pactual and of Globenet Submarine Cables.

According to a relevant fact, the contract includes a primary installment, in the amount of R$3.3 billion, a secondary installment, of R$6.5 billion, and two additional primary installments, totaling R$1.6 billion, in addition to the incorporation of the investor, in the amount of R$1.5 billion.

After these steps, the shareholders will hold shares representing 57.9% of InfraCo’s voting and total capital, with Oi and its affiliates remaining with the remaining participation in the voting and total capital.

The effective conclusion of the transaction is also subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the prior consent of Anatel, as well as the fulfillment of usual precedent conditions for transactions of this nature, provided for in the contract.

