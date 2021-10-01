OMG! After betrayal, Yá Burihan confirms and gives details of his stay with Lipe Ribeiro: ‘It was a relapse’; watch

Remember happened! After much buzz on the networks, Yá Burihan said that she really stayed with her ex-fiancé, Lipe Ribeiro, during a party in São Paulo, held last month. The confirmation was made amid the participation of the influencer in Gabi Prado’s podcast, “PodDarPrado”, this Thursday (30).

Yá didn’t hesitate when answering if, in fact, she met her old boyfriend at the event: “I found. We hadn’t seen each other since January. We were coincidentally at the same party in Rio, we met and it was chaos! (laughter) We didn’t solve anything, it was our first contact. We talked a little, he wanted to understand some things, but he has nothing to resolve”.

When asked about the exchanged kisses, the brunette pondered for a few seconds, until she handed over the gold. “We stayed, yes, here in São Paulo. There’s no reason for me to lie, but that doesn’t mean anything. It was really a relapse. A drinking problem, a lot of cachaça involved and everything is fine. He’s in his moment, having fun, and I’m in mine”, revealed.

I am eternal yalipe bitch yes, if you come back I will be very happy pic.twitter.com/h0vKI8sbns — dudinha thinks that love always wins (@tuitadudy) September 28, 2021

Burihan was proposed in marriage in December 2020, during a surprise visit to Lipe in “The Farm 12”. The engagement, however, came to an end in early 2021, after the businessman discovered a betrayal by his then partner, while he was still confined. Yá ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation with her ex, who, according to her, is still hurt by everything that happened.

“We really have absolutely nothing. We talked, yes, because there was a lot of grief… We washed the dirty clothes, because there was a lot to talk about and everything is fine. There is no possible return of dating. There’s a lot of hurt, he still hasn’t forgiven, he hasn’t accepted everything that happened yet. I already turned the page of what I did. I think everyone makes mistakes, but I don’t judge either, I put myself in his place. There is no possibility of going back”, stressed Burihan.

Refusal of invitation to “The Farm 13”

Also during the chat, the former MTV admitted that she was invited to participate in “A Fazenda 13“, but ended up refusing because of the turbulent end of her engagement with Lipe – one of the finalists in the last edition of the reality. “I had a lot of controversy with Lipe. If I went in, it would bring up a whole story and I put that on the scale. I knew this was going to be said, I’m big-tongued, I couldn’t stay there without talking about it. It involves my family, his. It wasn’t worth it. It was going to be crazy and I didn’t have all that head. I was dating [com Eric Ribeiro], was going to involve a third person. It wasn’t the time”, evaluated.

This, however, was not the first invitation she received from Record TV. “They had already talked to me when I joined the ‘On Vacation with Ex Brasil Celebs’, but I was pregnant and had not had an abortion. I had an abortion, I lost the baby, and then I had this in my head, but I preferred to go to ‘On Vacation’. I was also called for ‘The Island’, but that reality show was not for me, no”, completed. Watch: