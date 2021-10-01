On loan from Corinthians, Bruno Méndez declares himself to Internacional but doesn’t talk about the future

Uruguay defender Bruno Méndez spoke this Thursday about his current moment in the International. loaned by Corinthians until June 2022, the defender has been one of those responsible for the good moment experienced by Colorado in Brasileirão.

Bruno spoke about Inter’s defense, as the team comes from four games without conceding a goal at the Brazilian Nationals. “It’s work, with the arrival of Aguirre, it was a lot of work focused on taking fewer goals. That was the main thing. The group focused a lot on taking fewer goals, starting with the forwards. It’s thanks to the whole team,” said the defender in Collective interview.

The 22-year-old recalled the moment he had the first contact with Internacional, when he already showed interest in defending Colorado. “The first time there was this contact, Inter already showed great interest in counting on me. I was also very keen, for the club Inter is, for what it represents to the world. The club showed this willingness and I wanted to come.”

About a possible renewal of the contract with Inter, Bruno changed the subject and said he was focusing on the present, in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. According to the Uruguayan, the focus of Aguirre’s team is to guarantee a direct spot in the national championship. The team is in 7th position, with 32 points. Bruno’s contract with Corinthians runs until December 2023.

See other excerpts from Bruno Méndez’s interview:

The importance of goalkeeper Daniel

“Without a doubt it’s very important to know that we have a lot of security in the goal, he’s a tall goalkeeper, I’m happy for him. He’s a very good person, I’m happy for the moment he’s living, as well as the whole team. We hope to keep this grip. “

His ability to make few fouls and not suffer from overhead

I improved a lot in this aspect (committed faults), I worked a lot. It was my demand off the field, to try to make fewer fouls and not take cards. On the aerial ball, I train a lot to get momentum and compensate for the height issue. I work a lot with the teacher.”

Fans’ return to the stadiums

“I’m very happy with the fans’ return, it’s been a while since we played with fans. We know how difficult it is for visitors to play against our fans, it will help us a lot in Beira-Rio.”

Game against Atlético-MG

“Without a doubt we are working for this game, it is one of the strongest rivals in Brazil. Not only in attack, but the team is very good. It will be difficult, but we are prepared to get the three points.”

