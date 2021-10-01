Operário-PR x Nautico: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Operário-PR and Náutico face off this Friday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Germano Krüger stadium, for the 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. ge follows the game in real time.

+ Brazilian Series B Table

O Worker-PR will play the first game after the resignation of coach Matheus Costa. The coach could not resist the fast of seven games without a win, three of them in a row, and left the position. The negative sequence took the team out of the fight for the G-4 and turned on the warning signal even about the relegation zone. Still without a new coach, the Phantom will be led by interim Leandro Niehues.

O Nautical is experiencing a difficult time in Serie B, as they have only won one of the last 14 games. The team needs to get back on the winning track – if not to seek increasingly unlikely access, then at least to avoid any chance of relegation.

1 out of 5 Germano Krüger receives Operário-PR x Nautico — Photo: Operário-PR Germano Krüger receives Operário-PR x Nautico — Photo: Operário-PR

Real time: O ge follows everything from 8:30 pm (from Brasília). Click here to follow.

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere.

Worker-PR – technician: Leandro Niehues (interim)

The Fantasma will not have the versatile Fábio Alemão, who in the last match played in front of the defense. He meets suspension. Vinícius Guedes and Rafael Longuine appear as options to compose the midfield. In defense, Rodolfo Filemon disputes a vacancy with Odivan. In attack, Paulo Sérgio should resume his starting position, with Gustavo Coutinho fighting for a place with Rafael Oller.

The probable Operário-PR is: Simão; Alex Silva, Reniê, Rodolfo Filemon (Odivan) and Djalma Silva; Leandro Vilela, Marcelo Oliveira and Rafael Longuine (Vinicius Guedes); Alan, Paulo Sérgio and Rafael Oller (Gustavo Coutinho).

3 out of 5 Probable Worker-PR against Nautical — Photo: ge Probable Worker-PR against the Nautical — Photo: ge

Who is out: Rafael Bonfim (bone edema), Tomas Bastos, Jean Carlo and Leandrinho (knee surgery), Rafael Chorão (transition); Fabio Alemão (suspended).

Hanging: Simão, Fabiano, Alex Silva, Rafael Chorão and Tomas Bastos.

+ More news from Operário-PR

Nautical – technician: Hélio dos Anjos

Timbu comes with changes to the game. In all sectors. In goal, Anderson takes the place of Jefferson. In defense, Rafael Ribeiro should return to fill the vacancy of Yago, who scored an own goal in the last match. On the flanks, Júnior Tavares should be pulled to replace Breno Lorran and, on the right, Hereda could even lose the dispute to Thássio.

Jean Carlos’ replacement, suspended by the third yellow card, is not defined. Luiz Henrique, Vargas and even Djavan, a steering wheel with more grip, fight for space. In attack, Vinícius and Jaílson remain – with Álvaro being the reference.

Probable team: Anderson; Hereda (Thássio), Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro and Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Matheus Trindade and Luiz Henrique (Vargas); Jaílson, Vinícius and Álvaro

4 out of 5 Probable Nautical versus Operário-PR — Photo: ge Probable Nautical against Operário-PR — Photo: ge

Who is out: Bryan, Kieza and Iago Dias (injured); Jean Carlos (suspended)

Hanging: Hereda, Breno Lorran, Rafinha, Marciel, Giovanny, Matheus Trindade and Rhaldney

+ More news from Nautico