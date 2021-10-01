Operation Progression takes 5 people to the Lucas do Rio Verde Police Station

Five people were taken to the Civil Police Station in Lucas from Rio Verde during the Operation Progression. The action involved civil and military police and took place this Thursday and Friday.

According to police chief Marcelo Maidame, last night, during one of the approaches, the police found a 32-caliber firearm in a Sandero vehicle.

This morning, about 30 police officers continued the operation, carrying out house searches, focusing on combating drug trafficking and other types of crime.

“We were successful in apprehending drugs, such as marijuana, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and valuables in cash,” said the delegate.

The detainees will have to answer for drug trafficking.

Investigation

According to the police authority, the operation is the result of an investigation carried out by the integrated team of the Civil and Military Police. Maidame informed that the operation will continue, always with the aim of inhibiting crime in Lucas do Rio Verde.

“In a situation of these family searches, one of the investigators seized drugs in a residence where it was identified that the mother and child would be dealing. They are detained and will be held liable for the crime of drug trafficking,” said the delegate.

Those led have passage, being targets of the investigation that gave rise to the operation.

Approach

The firearm was seized while approaching military police. Lieutenant Pazim, from the 13th Military Police Battalion, highlighted the joint action that began with the investigation and culminated in the arrest of suspects and arrests.

“With this joint work, it is possible to have the result that are being presented today,” said the military official.

targets

The actions of Operation Progression were developed at Parque das Américas and Tessele Junior.

