Organized fans gather in support of Santos: “Moment only asks for one thing”

Torcida Jovem and Sangue Jovem, the biggest teams in Santos, joined in supporting the team in this difficult moment of the season.

In a meeting last Wednesday night, the organizers agreed to join forces to support the cast of Peixe in the fight against relegation.

After 22 rounds, Santos is in 16th place, with 24 points, and is just one behind Z-4.

“On the night of last Wednesday, the two largest Organized Fans and supervisory forces of Santos Futebol Clube, the Young Fans and Young Blood, came together with a single objective of uniting for the good of Peixão.

Having as main agenda what is the best attitude to take to save Santos from a tragedy. The directors and leaders of the two Fans were present with several different ideas and opinions. Reaching a final consensus that the best attitude to take is to support the current squad, with some demands that will be presented to the Santos Futebol Clube board, where we will demand immediate changes, proposing the best possible environment.

In addition, demands for the return of the fans were also aligned, and will be dealt with as soon as the time is right.

All situations raised will be filed and forwarded to the president of Santos and, after due conversation, the points will be expressed.

“We have our demands, doubts and several situations to be resolved and questioned, but the moment only asks for one thing: Let’s go together (Players and Fans) to get Santos out of this situation and put the greatest team on Earth in its proper place!”, says the official note of the Young People and Young Blood.

