Original Apple Watch now considered a “vintage” product by the brand

The original Apple Watch, released later in 2015, and the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro Retinas are now officially considered “vintage” products by the brand itself. The company today updated the list of vintage and obsolete items; this is the first time an Apple smartwatch has been categorized.

A product considered vintage by Apple is something that has stopped being distributed by the brand for sales more than five years ago, but less than seven years ago. The items considered obsolete by the Giant of Cupertino are those that are no longer produced for more than seven years ago.

Previously, Apple products considered “vintage” stopped having access to repairs from Apple Authorized Service Providers. Currently, however, repairs are subject to parts availability but may still be possible.

A product loses all hardware service when it becomes “obsolete,” which happens when Apple stopped shipping it for sale more than seven years ago, but Macs can be eligible for battery replacement for up to 10 years.

