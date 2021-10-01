Palmeiras news from September

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras | CBF/Disclosure

In order to keep the people of Palmeira informed with the main facts of Verdão, the fans.com returns with a monthly summary of news from Palmeiras.

The month of September was highlighted by the possible departure of coach Abel Ferreira, the first reinforcement hired for 2022, classification for the Libertadores final and much more.

Check out the main news from Palmeiras in June:

‘Reinforcement’ for 2022

Ex-promise of Flamengo, defender Lucas Freitas is the first ‘reinforcement’ of the professional team of Palmeiras for the 2022 season. The 22-year-old player was hired in August, initially for the under-20 team, but with promotion to the professional in the following season set.

In the final of Libertadores 2021

In the return game of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras faced each other at Estádio do Mineirão. The clubs tied 1-1 and the result took Verdão to the final of the competition.

Game canceled?

Before Dudu scored the equalizer against Atlético-MG, which put Palmeiras in the final, Deyverson, who was among the reserves, ended up overtaking the sideline, entering the field of play.

Abel Ferreira de Exit?

Libertadores finalist for the second time at the helm of Palmeiras in a short break, coach Abel Ferreira divides opinions between Palestinian fans and the Brazilian press. Despite this, there is a chance for the Portuguese to fully fulfill their contract with Verdão. According to sources heard by UOL Esporte, there was already an internal conviction that the coach would leave Alviverde at the end of this year.

Dudu’s rage attack

During the second half of the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, against Atlético-MG, forward Dudu was extremely angry when he was replaced by Abel Ferreira and had a fit of rage after arriving on the bench.

Felipe Melo in Argentina?

Still with an undefined future at Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo even received an invitation to play for Estudiantes, in Argentina. But the good performances in the semifinals of Libertadores should make Verdão renew with the shirt 30 until the end of 2022.

