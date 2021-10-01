Palmeiras news today (30)

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

Able to win the Libertadores bi-championship, Abel Ferreira has already indicated that the distance from his family causes great sadness in his life. Thus, the coach can assess a change in work after the end of the season and is also likely to be the target of proposals. Recently, the coach was in the crosshairs of Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, Fenerbahçe, Turkey, and Bordeaux, France, as well as the Middle East.

“I have 10 years of studying football. Call it arrogant? I call it work, competence, curiosity. Leave CT and go home to study. I’m a very good coach, but worse father and worst son”, said at a press conference.

See below the news from Palmeiras this Thursday (30).

Future of Abel Ferreira in palm trees it may have days numbered and it depends on a condition

Coach has a contract until the end of 2022.

Director of palm trees surprises and indicates the future of Felipe Melo

Volante has not yet had its contract renewed, but the situation may change soon.

idol of palm trees , Marcos quips after defining the Libertadores final: “Only two months hearing that Flamengo is the favorite”

Former goalkeeper mocked predictions about the tournament’s decisions.

Liberators 2021: Flamengo and palm trees compete for astronomical awards; see values

Verdão has chances to supply the coffers with a million dollar amount.

Libertadores Final: Who is the most expensive player in the duel between palm trees

Team rosters have stars that can be crucial to the matchup.

Lucas Lima, Esteves and more: see loaned players returning to palm trees in 2022

Board to consider re-enrollments for next season.

Palm trees: Felipe honey surprises by revealing how it will celebrate its place in the Libertadores final

Captain alviverde was crucial to winning the vacancy over Atlético-MG.

Gabriel Veron says Libertadores semifinal was “one of the most memorable days in life”

Striker entered against Galo and made great play for Dudu’s goal.

