Palmeiras’ records among Brazilian clubs in the Copa Libertadores

The team led by Abel Ferreira has been consolidating itself more and more in the South American competition and with the classification for the final, it broke new records

O palm trees passed by Atlético-MG after tying 1-1 at Mineirão and getting a spot for the bottom of the Liberators cup. Champion of the South American competition last year, Verdão broke some records with its second consecutive final.

Abel became the second coach with more victories for the club in the Libertadores, there are 13, he is only behind the idol Luiz Felipe Scolari (23). In less than a year at Verdão, the Portuguese has already led the club to two finals. Now, this season, they will face Flamengo, in Montevideo, on 11/27.

Verdão goalkeeper Weverton spoke about another Libertadores final: “Palmeiras is always looking to go in to win, sometimes we have to understand that things don’t go the way we want. But what is required here is to compete for titles, to be in the finals, at the top. Sometimes we won, sometimes we lost, but we always have to arrive, put Palmeiras in the decision. This is our big goal”.

The last moment experienced by Palmeiras in the season made the club assume several records among the Brazilian teams in the Libertadores.

Palmeiras records in the history of the Copa Libertadores:

In addition to being the team with the most participations in the competition alongside Grêmio, with 21, it is also the club that played the most finals, alongside São Paulo (6). Verdão also has:

More games in competition (209)

More wins (116)

More goals (390)

More wins at home (71)

More goals at home (233)

More wins as a visitor (44)

More goals as a visitor (156)