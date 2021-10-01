Paolla Oliveira shows off her body at a party in Grande Rio and generates comments

Paolla Oliveira, actress, literally caused this Thursday (30) by leaving her shapely legs out in a carnival look for a good reason: choosing the samba-plot of the samba school Big River, after all, the global actress is Queen of Drums.

“Today is the day to choose and celebrate the new samba-enredo Grande Rio. Little by little, with care and responsibilities, we are starting to smile again, to believe that a 2022 Carnival is possible”, commented the actress in a post on the social network.

Some famous people were at the place as Arlindinho Cruz, son of Arlindo Cruz, who fancied the actress a lot, David Brazil, Adriana Candy and so many others.

Recently, Paola commented on the initiative to freeze the eggs, after all, she doesn’t intend to have children anytime soon, even with her new boyfriend, the samba dancer Diogo Nogueira.

Paolla Oliveira is quoted for the soap opera Face and Courage, plot of seven, scheduled to be released in 2022, on Globo.

Paolla Oliveira (Photo: Francisco Silva/ AgNews)

Paolla Oliveira and David Brazil (Photo: Francisco Silva/ AgNews)

Paolla Oliveira and David Brazil (Photo: Francisco Silva/ AgNews)

