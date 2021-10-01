Partial indicates who will escape the farm today, 09/30

the second garden of The Farm 13 is already formed and should reach an exciting conclusion on Thursday night (30), with the elimination of another pawn. Want to know who comes back from the farm formed by Arcrebiano Araujo, Dayane and Mussunzinho? Check out the partial of the A Fazenda Poll!

The Farm Poll: Partial indicates who stays

As in previous editions of the reality show, the vote at the Farm is to decide who will stay. Thus, internet users must choose this week between Bil, Dayane and Mussunzinho and vote for which participant they most want to remain in the dispute. The participant with the fewest votes to stay is the one eliminated for the turn.

The DCI poll on who stays at A Fazenda is already on the air and the partial can be a good indication of who is returning from the countryside tonight.

According to the partial of the DCI A Fazenda Poll, who has more chances of continuing in the dispute is the Arcrebiano Araujo pawn. The ex-BBB has 43.32% of the votes in the poll so far and is the favorite to stay.

In second place in the poll is model Dayane Mello, with 29.29% of the votes, and should also remain in the competition. Therefore, the one eliminated today must be Mussunzinho, who got 27.21% of the votes so far and could leave A Fazenda 13 for having been the least voted.

There’s a lot to roll until tonight! Vote for the A Fazenda Poll by clicking here and leave your opinion.

Who stays on the farm today, according to UOL?

In the portal’s A Fazenda Poll, the list of names of those who stay at the farm today is the same: Bil Araujo and Dayane Mello. The ex-BBB has 41.36% of the votes so far, while Dayane took 40.59% of the votes to continue in the competition.

The least voted is Mussunzinho, with 18.05%, less than half of Dayane’s votes in second place. So far, the actor is the most likely name to leave the competition for R$1.5 million reais.

How to vote for The Farm 13?

To vote and decide who is in the competition, you must access the official page of the reality on R7. On the home screen, click on the official voting banner and choose which pawn you prefer to remain on the rural reality show. No registration required, just go through a simple check that you are not a robot. There is no limit on votes.

The field will be decided tonight, September 30th, at 10:45 pm on Record TV.