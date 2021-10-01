Paulinho’s signing, reinforcements in sight and more: Corinthians news

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts of Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns, this Thursday (30), with a daily summary of news from Timão.
Check out the main news from Timão today:
Paulinho is getting closer and closer to becoming Corinthians’ reinforcement for the 2022 season. According to journalist Brenno Beretta, the team is in no hurry to sign the midfielder, as he can only play next season. But, the conversations show that Paulinho will play Timão.
Timão closed the hiring of midfielder Gabriel Nobrega, 15, who was at Boavista. The boy arrives to act in Alvinegro’s under-15 team, initially.
Corinthians agrees to hire a young champion for Palmeiras
Timão also closed the hiring of midfielder Marquinhos, who was at Cruzeiro. The 19-year-old player arrives to play in Timão’s under-20 team.
Read too:
On a social network, Hulk vents and sends a message to Atlético-MG fans
Atlético-MG loses millions after elimination in Libertadores; see values
Felipe Melo sends a message after shining at Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras
The coaches with the most finals in Libertadores by Brazilian clubs