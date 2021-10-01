Paulinho’s signing, reinforcements in sight and more: Corinthians news

Credit: Daniel Augusto Jr/ Ag. Corinthians

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts of Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns, this Thursday (30), with a daily summary of news from Timão.

Check out the main news from Timão today:

Paulinho takes action and arrival at Corinthians is even closer

Paulinho is getting closer and closer to becoming Corinthians’ reinforcement for the 2022 season. According to journalist Brenno Beretta, the team is in no hurry to sign the midfielder, as he can only play next season. But, the conversations show that Paulinho will play Timão.

Ex-Flemish, midfielder is the new signing of Corinthians

Timão closed the hiring of midfielder Gabriel Nobrega, 15, who was at Boavista. The boy arrives to act in Alvinegro’s under-15 team, initially.

Corinthians agrees to hire a young champion for Palmeiras

Timão also closed the hiring of midfielder Marquinhos, who was at Cruzeiro. The 19-year-old player arrives to play in Timão’s under-20 team.

Read too:

Deyverson comments field invasion in a goal by Palmeiras in Libertadores: “Blink of envy”

Ex-Palmeiras, defender terminates with Serie B club without having debuted and points out ‘guilty’

Daniel Alves breaks silence, Disrespect with Messi and news from Palmeiras and Flamengo: the latest football news

On a social network, Hulk vents and sends a message to Atlético-MG fans

Tiringa’s ‘Partner’ and more: Who is Raiane Lima, mother of Gabriel Jesus’ first child?

Atlético-MG loses millions after elimination in Libertadores; see values

Felipe Melo sends a message after shining at Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras

The coaches with the most finals in Libertadores by Brazilian clubs