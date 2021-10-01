PC specs are revealed

Playground Games has announced several details about the Forza Horizon 5 PC version, including the AMD and Nvidia setup system specs.

In a post made on Forza’s website, the developer explains that she is working to ensure that everyone experiences the best version of Forza Horizon 5 while exploring the game’s scenarios in Mexico.

To deliver that experience, Playground Games says it has updated the minimum specs “from the prior estimate given in the Microsoft Store and Steam”. Forza Horizon 5’s minimum specs are relatively modest. Players with older video cards like the Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GTX 970 should be able to play the game — but Playground recommends that you have an RX 580 or GTX 1070 for higher quality.

As part of the update, the developer says, “Forza Horizon 5 was built from scratch on the PC to deliver the open world in extraordinary detail at speeds without limits.” In-game, this means gamers will have access to a variety of graphics settings when Forza Horizon 5 arrives — from the inclusion of HDR for enhanced lighting to 4K graphics and the ability to unlock the game’s frame rate.

In addition, the PC version of the title will support 21:9 ultrawide screens and has already been confirmed to work with several steering wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. For gamers who are not up to date with the latest racing peripherals, haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller will be supported on all versions of Forza Horizon 5, including the first-time Steam edition.

Playground highlights that the powerful graphics functions of Forza Horizon 5 allowed the team to develop a world with stunning realism. The developer says that players embarking on adventures in the world’s environments will see “extreme distances and robust levels of detail” down to “the smallest details, like the lighting that passes through every spine of the cholla cactus”.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 11th for PC and Xbox consoles. For now, check out all the hundreds of vehicles offered in the game. If you prefer, you can watch the gameplay video below:

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

