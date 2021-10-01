Pedro Ernesto says he has backstage information and “suggests” that Grêmio return Campaz: “Felipão doesn’t like him”

Credit: Photo: Montage with dissemination and reproduction images

In a column written on the GZH portal, the narrator of Rádio Gaúcha and presenter of the Newsroom, Pedro Ernesto Denardin, suggested that Grêmio “return” attacking midfielder Jaminton Campaz to Tolima. The journalist said he had backstage information and stated that coach Luiz Felipe Scolari does not like the athlete.

Denardin also referred to the high amount invested in the athlete, which was around R$ 21 million to get him out of Tolima, in Colombia, in the middle of the year. In his thesis, a possible “refund” would make the Grêmio club at least recover part of the value.

Check out excerpts from what Denardin said on the GZH website about Campaz:

“Luiz Felipe Scolari not he likes his. Backstage, I heard that it’s because he doesn’t score — which, for Grêmio’s coach, is a fundamental condition to play. If the coach is not interested in using it, and if the club’s management cannot give an opinion to the coaches who work for the club with divine powers, Grêmio could try to return this player, even if they lose some money”

.

“My idea is to recover around BRL 15 million, lose BRL 6 million, but not lose the total amount paid by this player. What is known is that the president of Tolima is very fond of the player, and would welcome him back — there, he is selected and has a chance to play. I would still make good money. What is not possible is keeping the player who represents the greatest investment in the club’s history without putting him on the field. Another embarrassment is being formalized in this dramatic year of Grêmio”

.

“It’s a suggestion that may seem stupid to many, but if I negotiated for Grêmio, I would propose this deal. Or I would change the coach”

What Felipão has been saying about Campaz

In his press conferences, Felipão has been vehemently denying having any problem with Campaz and has indicated, after the 4-2 loss to Athletico last Sunday, that he will give the athlete more chances when the team needs to be more offensive. This week, the Globoesporte website reported that Campaz representatives sought the Grêmio management to find out about the lack of chances on the team.

“It depends on how we play, how we position ourselves against the next opponent. If there is a situation that we need to play in a more offensive mentality, on top of the opponent, it can be. If not, let’s be balanced not to take risks. Let’s play with players who can give that style to score points. Both Campaz and other players are able to start a game. At some point it can start, yes”, said Felipão.

The new chance for Campaz to be on the field is this Sunday, 20:30, against Sport Recife, in the Arena, by Brasileirão.

